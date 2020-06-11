Rebecca Houseman Arehart
1940 - 2020
Rebecca Houseman Arehart

Stuarts Draft - Rebecca (Houseman) Arehart, 79, of Stuarts Draft, VA, passed away peacefully at home with her son and daughter by her side on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by Charles "Leo" Arehart, her husband of 56 years. Together they operated Leo's Disposal Service serving the Stuarts Draft community for 32 years.

"Becky" was a fan of NASCAR, a huge country music buff and she finally knows the truth about Elvis Presley. She also liked vacationing at Virginia Beach. She was an active and lifetime member of the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad Auxiliary.

Becky is survived by her children, Penny Parker of Stuarts Draft, VA and Dwayne Arehart and wife, Margy of Lititz, PA; three siblings, Diana Briske and George Houseman both of Churchville, VA and Martha Vaughan of Midlothian, VA; five grandchildren, Bronson Parker, Logan Parker, James Cook, Dawn Arehart and Alec Arehart; two great grandchildren, Emma Arehart and Nova Cruz.

A private graveside service will be held at White Hill Church of the Brethren and A "Celebration of Life" service will be scheduled and announced for a later time.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers that you please consider contributions in her name in honor of the everyday heroes of The Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, PO Box 260, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 540-943-6938/540-886-2601.






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
Penny, I was so very sorry to hear about your mom. I lost my mom in 2018 and miss her every single day, so I know this is very hard for you. Please share my condolences with all of your family. With my sincere sympathy - - Lesley Dofflemyer
Lesley Dofflemyer
