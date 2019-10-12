|
Rebecca Jean "Becky" (Pullen) Sage
Cunningham, Kentucky - Rebecca Jean "Becky" (Pullen) Sage, 66 wife of Jeff Sage of Cunningham, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Sage was born on August 20, 1953 a daughter of the late Rev. Pressley and Evelyn (Utz) Pullen.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Craigsville Holiness Church by Rev. Garey Wilson.
Burial will follow in the Craigsville Community Cemetery.
Prior to the services, the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019