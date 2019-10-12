Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
the Craigsville Holiness Church
Rebecca Jean "Becky" (Pullen) Sage


1953 - 2019
Rebecca Jean "Becky" (Pullen) Sage Obituary
Rebecca Jean "Becky" (Pullen) Sage

Cunningham, Kentucky - Rebecca Jean "Becky" (Pullen) Sage, 66 wife of Jeff Sage of Cunningham, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Sage was born on August 20, 1953 a daughter of the late Rev. Pressley and Evelyn (Utz) Pullen.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Craigsville Holiness Church by Rev. Garey Wilson.

Burial will follow in the Craigsville Community Cemetery.

Prior to the services, the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019
Remember
