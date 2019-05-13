|
|
Reda R. Hendricks
Greenville - Reda Kay (Rowe) Hendricks, 68, of 4137 Cold Springs Rd went to be with her heavenly father on May 11, 2019 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born August 29, 1950, in Lexington, VA a daughter of the late Joseph and Janie (Lawhorn) Rowe.
Reda was a member of Mt. Joy Presbyterian Church and was a retired nurse's aide and caregiver.
Reda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She had a nurturing spirit and loved taking care of her family as well as others. She loved her job and her warm, gentle presence was felt by those she comforted and cared for. She truly enjoyed life and brought joy and laughter to those around her. Her bravery and strength throughout her battle with breast cancer was truly inspiring. Her love of singing, cooking, and growing beautiful flowers are memories that will always be cherished.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Freda Hays, and brother Roger Rowe.
She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Brenda and Ed Houff, Jennifer and Billy Marshall, and Lisa Coffman; seven grandchildren: Keith Hendricks, Madison Marshall, Darin Powell, Kelsie Powell, Delanie Burns, Aidan Coffman, Cole Coffman; the father of her children, Jimmy Hendricks.
She is also survived by a brother Larry Rowe (Alicia), sister Shirley Wolfe (Wayne), brother-in-law Roger Hays, numerous nieces and nephews, and a special fresh air child Nickey Gonzalez.
The family will receive friends at Henry Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 6 until 8 PM.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Mt. Joy Presbyterian Church by Pastor Fred Salmons. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Keith Hendricks, Darin Powell, Easton Martin, Chase Armstrong, Collin Armstrong, and Brian Hays.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Joy Presbyterian Church, 4709 Cold Springs Rd, Raphine, VA 24472.
Well done, good and faithful one. We will hold you close in our hearts until we see you again.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 13 to May 16, 2019