Regena N. Rankin
1944 - 2020
Regena N. Rankin

Staunton - Regena (Nolen) Rankin, 76, widow of Willard Lee Rankin of Hudson Avenue, Staunton, passed away Thursday, October 16, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Rankin was born in Staunton, Virginia on June 25, 1944, a daughter of the late James Allen and Onedia Charlien (Lambert) Nolen.

She was a member of Staunton Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed art, fishing, and hunting. Regena rode motorcycles in her younger years and loved spending time outdoors.

In addition to her parents and husband of fifty-three years, she was preceded in death by a sister, Charlien (Nolen) Dull and a brother, Allen J. Nolen.

Surviving are two sons, Tony L. Rankin and his fiancée Jennifer Sipe and James A. Rankin and his wife Lindsay; a daughter Teresa L. Sheaves and her husband John, all of Staunton; three grandchildren, Joseph and Evan Rankin, and Craig Sheaves and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor Davey Whitesell.

The family will receive friends following the service.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
