Rena M. Swink
Staunton - Rena Lee Massie Swink, widow of Franklin O. Swink, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Mrs. Swink was born on March 8, 1927, in Fordwick, Virginia. She was the oldest child of the late Robert J. and Dorothy V. Massie.
Mrs. Swink was a graduate of Craigsville High School, Class of 1945.
She was a homemaker, assisted her husband in business and was an active worker in her church. She was a member of the Staunton Church of the Brethren where she served as a Sunday School teacher for 18 years, a Bible School teacher and a member of the Church Women United.
Mrs. Swink is survived by a daughter, Susan S. Hamblet (Randall) of Staunton; grandchildren, Elizabeth L. Hamblet of Morgantown, WV and William F. Hamblet (Lauren) of Verona; and two sisters, Charlotte M. Kennedy and Ann Swink of Staunton.
Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Swink was predeceased by a brother, Walten R. Massie and a sister, Nellie M. Myers.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Staunton Church of the Brethren, officiated by Pastor Scott L. Duffey. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Staunton Church of the Brethren, 1615 North Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401 or to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
The family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the kindness and care provided by the Hospice team, evening sitter, Denise Bennett, and church visitor, Debbie Landes.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from June 19 to June 22, 2019