Renate Dinkle
Renate Dinkle

Staunton - Renate Dinkle of Staunton passed away Monday, June 1. She was loved and will be forever in our hearts.

A chapel service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Graveside burial services will be held Sunday, June 7 at 2 pm at Craigsville Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
