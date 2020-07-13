1/
Rene Shafer
Rene Shafer

Fishersville - Rene Shafer, 51, of Fishersville, passed away, Sunday morning July 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Arizona on March 6, 1969.

Rene was a Nail Tech with High Tech Salon and Spa from January 2003 until April 2019. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Waynesboro.

She is survived by her husband Clayton Shafer, her daughter, Taylor Shafer, her parents and two brothers in Arizona.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 P.M., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville. State mandated Covid-19 regulations will be observed. Private interment will be in Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Augusta Regional SPCA, 33 Archery Lane, Staunton, VA 24401.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
(540) 932-3600
