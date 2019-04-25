|
|
Rhonda M. Gill
Staunton - Rhonda Sue Meeks Gill, 69, of 2337 Morris Mill Road, Staunton, passed away on Wednesday, April 24.
Born on December 8, 1949, she was the daughter of the late George Ellis Meeks and Elizabeth Gum Fultz.
She was a graduate of Buffalo Gap High School and worked as an administrative assistant in Richmond before retiring and moving back to the area.
Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, George T. Gill, III; and a sister, Melissa M. Kelley.
She is survived by a sister, Teresa M. Elliott; two nephews, William J. Elliott, V, and Ryan H. Elliott, all of Staunton; and an aunt, Nancy L. Gum of Fishersville. She is also survived by numerous cousins and special friends, Nancy and Billy Kershner and Susan and Ron Shipp.
According to her wishes, there will be no public services. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019