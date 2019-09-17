|
Richard A. Turner
Salem - Richard Anthony Turner, 75, formerly of Churchville and later Waynesboro, passed away Sunday (September 15, 2019) in Salem Health and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.
Born October 14, 1943 in Alexandria, Richard was the son of the late Richard and Julia Teresa (Czaplinski) Turner. After being a member of the first graduating class from Buffalo Gap High School (in 1962) he served in the U.S. Navy. He was self-employed in computer repair and sales for much of his life and was last employed at Budget Inn in Staunton. Richard was outgoing and enjoyed meeting people, and had a willingness to help others. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed watching TV evangelists, especially Jimmy Swaggart.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Teresa Turner and Jeanie Rommell. Surviving are two children, Brian Turner and wife Lisa of Fishersville, and Kristy Niffen and husband David of Maywood, Missouri; three brothers, John Turner of Churchville, Franklin Turner of Tuscon, Arizona, and Paul Turner Lacas of Randolph, New Jersey; three sisters, Mary Turner of Denver, Colorado, Peggy Coish, and Alice Turner, both of Churchville; two grandchildren, Bria Ariadne Turner and Lucas Albert Artis Niffen.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 19 in Deerfield Community Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Merle Dodson. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at Bear Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be addressed to the , 420 Neff Avenue, Ste. 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019