Services
Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville
305 Rivanna Plaza Drive Suite 102
Charlottesville, VA 22901
(434) 244-0046
For more information about
Richard Sipe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Sipe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Arlen "Big R" Sipe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Arlen "Big R" Sipe Obituary
Richard Arlen "Big R" Sipe

Charlottesville - Richard Arlen Sipe "Big R" left this earthly world for his heavenly home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born December 17, 1944 in Charlottesville, the 9th of 11 children of the late Charles Daniel Sipe and Annie Elizabeth Robinson Sipe Gillespie. Also preceding him in death were brothers Cecil, Preston, Willis, Myron, Earl and Lee Sipe; sisters Elizabeth Sipe and Katie Morris; stepfather James Gillespie; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Big R loved music. He had a beautiful voice and played drums, guitar and upright bass throughout his life. He especially loved Bluegrass music, which rang out at the annual Sipe Reunion at the Three Chopt Community Center. He only missed 1 of the 54 consecutive reunions which started in 1965. He loved to dance. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. He was known for his big heart, an infectious smile, and proficiency at pulling your leg and making you laugh. He never met a stranger and was an avid UVA fan.

Big R worked most of his life moving dirt as an operator and a superintendent. He glowed showing off his accomplishments of roads and subdivisions. He operated a digger truck for an electrical subcontractor out of NC and would tell you about every pole he set. In later years he was a Greeter for Walmart where he thrived meeting and forming friendships with customers.

Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Margaret Belew Sipe "Sugar" of Charlottesville; two daughters, Robin Downey and husband Chris of McGaheysville, Nicole Robinson and husband J.D. of Churchville; one son, Ricky Sipe and wife Michele of Gordonsville; a stepdaughter, Cristy Bodie and fiance W.T. of Keswick; twelve grandchildren, Joshua Sipe (Jenn), Clay Spitzer (Chelsey), Vaughn Bodie (Savannah), Jordann Sipe, Sarah Lively, Rebekah Lively, Hannah Lively, Peyton Downey, Morgan Robinson, Robert Bodie, Reagan Downey, LacyAnn Thomas; one great-grandson, Tristan Spitzer; a brother Warren Sipe (Barbara); a sister Betty Smith (Ray); and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved dearly, including a very special friend who he thought of as a brother, Charlie Morgan (Mary).

A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -