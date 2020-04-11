|
Richard Arlen "Big R" Sipe
Charlottesville - Richard Arlen Sipe "Big R" left this earthly world for his heavenly home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born December 17, 1944 in Charlottesville, the 9th of 11 children of the late Charles Daniel Sipe and Annie Elizabeth Robinson Sipe Gillespie. Also preceding him in death were brothers Cecil, Preston, Willis, Myron, Earl and Lee Sipe; sisters Elizabeth Sipe and Katie Morris; stepfather James Gillespie; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Big R loved music. He had a beautiful voice and played drums, guitar and upright bass throughout his life. He especially loved Bluegrass music, which rang out at the annual Sipe Reunion at the Three Chopt Community Center. He only missed 1 of the 54 consecutive reunions which started in 1965. He loved to dance. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. He was known for his big heart, an infectious smile, and proficiency at pulling your leg and making you laugh. He never met a stranger and was an avid UVA fan.
Big R worked most of his life moving dirt as an operator and a superintendent. He glowed showing off his accomplishments of roads and subdivisions. He operated a digger truck for an electrical subcontractor out of NC and would tell you about every pole he set. In later years he was a Greeter for Walmart where he thrived meeting and forming friendships with customers.
Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Margaret Belew Sipe "Sugar" of Charlottesville; two daughters, Robin Downey and husband Chris of McGaheysville, Nicole Robinson and husband J.D. of Churchville; one son, Ricky Sipe and wife Michele of Gordonsville; a stepdaughter, Cristy Bodie and fiance W.T. of Keswick; twelve grandchildren, Joshua Sipe (Jenn), Clay Spitzer (Chelsey), Vaughn Bodie (Savannah), Jordann Sipe, Sarah Lively, Rebekah Lively, Hannah Lively, Peyton Downey, Morgan Robinson, Robert Bodie, Reagan Downey, LacyAnn Thomas; one great-grandson, Tristan Spitzer; a brother Warren Sipe (Barbara); a sister Betty Smith (Ray); and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved dearly, including a very special friend who he thought of as a brother, Charlie Morgan (Mary).
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020