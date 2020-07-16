1/1
Richard C. Salvatore Ii
1986 - 2020
Richard C. Salvatore, II

West Augusta - Richard Charles Salvatore, II, 33, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Salvatore was born October 31, 1986 in Los Angeles, California, but raised in New Kent County, Virginia, which he called home.

Richard was an Electrician with Dudley Electric and loved working there. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and was a "grill master". Richard enjoyed working with wood, and his antique trucks. He loved teaching new things to his girls, they were his pride and joy. Richard enjoyed anything fun and was the life of the party.

Surviving are his parents, Richard Charles Salvatore I and Linda Marie (Jones) Salvatore; wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" Salvatore; daughters, Krysten and Hope; two brothers, Michael Salvatore and his wife Jasmine and their daughter Huxley, and Jeffrey Salvatore; a sister, Brittany Salvatore and her fiancé, Nico Robinson; and grandmother, Carole Salvatore; along with a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was loved by all and considered all his friends to be family.

The family will "Celebrate" his life in the places he loved at a later date.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 16 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
