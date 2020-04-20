|
|
Richard D. Gilmer
Staunton - Richard Darrell Gilmer, 64, of Staunton, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was born July 25, 1955 in Staunton, a son of the late Charles Otis and Wanda Lazelle (Cook) Gilmer.
He was a graduate of Buffalo Gap High School Class of 1974.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by Western State Hospital with 35 years of service.
Richard loved gardening, was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed cutting wood.
Family members include three brothers, William E. Gilmer (Cheryl), Dennis Wayne Gilmer (Penny), and Stephen Michael Gilmer; and nieces/nephews, Travis, Jeremiah, Hannah, and Megan Gilmer.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
