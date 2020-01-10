|
Richard G. Clemmer
Staunton - Richard Gary "Dickie" Clemmer, 74, husband of Mary Jane Clemmer of 302 Audubon Street, Staunton passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Clemmer was born in Staunton, Virginia on August 25, 1945, a son of the late Homer Rudolph and Francis Elizabeth (Wagner) Clemmer.
Richard was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and previously owned a chain of music stores, "The Record Corner". He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, riding in the country, and smoking cigars and his pipe. Dickie graduated from Richmond Polytechnic Institute with a degree in business and later attended the University of Missouri where he earned his MBA.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Clemmer was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Dale Clemmer.
Mr. Clemmer was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving in addition of his wife of thirty-four years are two sons, Robert J. Clemmer of Staunton and George Martin Clemmer and his wife Vanessa of Wilmington, North Carolina; a daughter, Kristine Louise Wichael and her husband Matthew of Charleston, South Carolina; a grandson, Liam Richard Wichael; sister-in-law, Ailen C. Clemmer; aunt, Leola Bartley; cousins, Gloria Lynn and her husband Donald, Donnie Clemmer, and John L. Clemmer; a nephew, Charles Clemmer and a niece, Cathy Clemmer.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence.
A Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 in Mt. Hermon Cemetery in McKinley by his son, Robert J. Clemmer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Burgess Hurd, Allan Gillis, and Donnie Clemmer.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020