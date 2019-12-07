Services
Richard J. Massey

Richard J. Massey Obituary
Richard J. Massey

Staunton - Richard J. Massey died November 30, 2019 at the age of 74.

He was born in King and Queen County, VA, June 2, 1945, the 6th of seven children. He is survived by five siblings: Bob Massey of Mechanicsville, VA; Betty Newton of Salisbury, NC; Sam Massey of West Point, VA; Bill Massey of Urbanna, VA; and Charles Massey of Buffalo, NY. His parents, Samuel and Elizabeth Massey, and a sister, Arlene Rutherford, preceded him in death.

Numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a wonderful eclectic collection of friends also survive him.

Following Richard's wishes, there will not be a memorial service. However, memorials may be made to American Shakespeare Center or Valley Mission in Staunton.

Complete obituary at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019
