RICHARD L CROOKSHANKS
Staunton - Richard Leon Crookshanks, 53, husband of Lianne (Larson) Crookshanks, of Staunton died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
He was born July 24, 1967, in Staunton, a son of the late Fred Huston and Lucille Evelyn (Brooks) Crookshanks.
Mr. Crookshanks was employed by Lab Corps.
He was a member of Laurel Hill Baptist Church.
He was an avid musician and was a member of bands Witness and FO7LD.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and a great work ethic. He enjoyed time outdoors and especially time with his family where he brought joy and life.
In addition to his wife, family members include a son, Anderson Brooks Crookshanks; two daughters, Jessica Bodine and Sherylynne Leigh Crookshanks; a brother, Douglas Crookshanks; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Catherine and Bill Bare, Ruth and Charles Smith III, and Lucinda and Richard Burdett; a grandson, Kristopher Joseph Herold; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.