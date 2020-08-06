1/1
Richard L. Crookshanks
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD L CROOKSHANKS

Staunton - Richard Leon Crookshanks, 53, husband of Lianne (Larson) Crookshanks, of Staunton died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.

He was born July 24, 1967, in Staunton, a son of the late Fred Huston and Lucille Evelyn (Brooks) Crookshanks.

Mr. Crookshanks was employed by Lab Corps.

He was a member of Laurel Hill Baptist Church.

He was an avid musician and was a member of bands Witness and FO7LD.

He had a wonderful sense of humor and a great work ethic. He enjoyed time outdoors and especially time with his family where he brought joy and life.

In addition to his wife, family members include a son, Anderson Brooks Crookshanks; two daughters, Jessica Bodine and Sherylynne Leigh Crookshanks; a brother, Douglas Crookshanks; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Catherine and Bill Bare, Ruth and Charles Smith III, and Lucinda and Richard Burdett; a grandson, Kristopher Joseph Herold; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
01:00 PM
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HENRY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved