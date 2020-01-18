Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Whitesell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Whitesell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Whitesell Obituary
Richard L. Whitesell

Staunton - Richard Lee Whitesell, 76, husband of Sue Thomas Whitesell, of Staunton, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at his residence.

He was born October 7, 1943 in Staunton, a son of the late Rufus Martin and Laura (Harris) Whitesell.

Mr. Whitesell was a lifetime farmer actively farming the farm he lived on his entire life.

He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his wife, family members include two daughters and a son-in-law, Lee Annette Whitesell and Cynthia Whitesell and Derek T. Almarode; a granddaughter, Ashlyn Layne Almarode; a sister, Sue Lam of Salem; and close friend and "self-proclaimed" brother, Don Bretthauer of Raphine.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathaniel Lane Almarode; two brothers; three sisters; and a faithful Collie, "Duke".

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery by his nephew, Pastor Derek Lam.

Active pallbearers will be Don Bretthauer, Harry Hulvey, Jr., Larry Hearn, E. L. "Sonny" Miller, Chad Fultz, Jeff Price, Ryan Miller, and Guy Brooks, Jr.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 563 Bethel Green Road, Staunton, VA 24401.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -