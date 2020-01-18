|
|
Richard L. Whitesell
Staunton - Richard Lee Whitesell, 76, husband of Sue Thomas Whitesell, of Staunton, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at his residence.
He was born October 7, 1943 in Staunton, a son of the late Rufus Martin and Laura (Harris) Whitesell.
Mr. Whitesell was a lifetime farmer actively farming the farm he lived on his entire life.
He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his wife, family members include two daughters and a son-in-law, Lee Annette Whitesell and Cynthia Whitesell and Derek T. Almarode; a granddaughter, Ashlyn Layne Almarode; a sister, Sue Lam of Salem; and close friend and "self-proclaimed" brother, Don Bretthauer of Raphine.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathaniel Lane Almarode; two brothers; three sisters; and a faithful Collie, "Duke".
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery by his nephew, Pastor Derek Lam.
Active pallbearers will be Don Bretthauer, Harry Hulvey, Jr., Larry Hearn, E. L. "Sonny" Miller, Chad Fultz, Jeff Price, Ryan Miller, and Guy Brooks, Jr.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 563 Bethel Green Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020