Richard Lee Ambrose

Craigsville - 1948 to 2019

Richard Lee Ambrose "RL" of Craigsville passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his home.

A memorial celebrating his life was Sunday, April 7th at Faith Baptist Church in Staunton.

He is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Sarah and son Dustin, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 2 step grandchildren.

Richard served in the US Army from 1969 to 1971 and was in Korea for 13 months. He retired from Tyco in Mt. Sidney, VA in 2010.

Donations can be made in his honor Faith Baptist Church, Moving Forward Program at 620 Essex Drive, Staunton, VA 24401 for the purchase of Bibles.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019
