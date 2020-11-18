1/1
Richard Lucas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lucas

Verona, VA - Richard Peyton Lucas (85) of Verona went to his heavenly home on November 16, 2020, at home.

He was born in Moffatts Creek (Newport), Virginia, the son of the late Roy S. Lucas and Annie Paxton Lucas. Richard graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 1952. He was a member of Old Providence ARP Church. Richard served in the Army and was one of the first members of the Middlebrook Volunteer Fire Department. He learned the trade of plastering from his father and later worked at Westinghouse and Basic Witz. The remainder of his career was spent building homes in the Shenandoah Valley. After retiring, he enjoyed travelling throughout the U.S.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Zelma B. Lucas, and a sister, Elizabeth Johnson. He is survived by Bonnie Reed of Stuarts Draft, his companion for 27 years and, more recently, his personal nurse. He is also survived by a sister, Ruby Rosen of Middlebrook; daughters Rhonda Donald and husband Bruce of Petersburg, and Kimberly Berry and husband Barth of Spring Hill; and five grandchildren: Geneva, Richard, Roy, Charlotte, and Molly Berry.

The family would like to thank the team at Legacy Hospice and Dr. Christopher Heck.

The family will receive friends at Coffman Funeral Home Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. A graveside service led by Pastor John Smith will be held on Saturday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Staunton at 3 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Oak Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved