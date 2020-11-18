Richard Lucas



Verona, VA - Richard Peyton Lucas (85) of Verona went to his heavenly home on November 16, 2020, at home.



He was born in Moffatts Creek (Newport), Virginia, the son of the late Roy S. Lucas and Annie Paxton Lucas. Richard graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 1952. He was a member of Old Providence ARP Church. Richard served in the Army and was one of the first members of the Middlebrook Volunteer Fire Department. He learned the trade of plastering from his father and later worked at Westinghouse and Basic Witz. The remainder of his career was spent building homes in the Shenandoah Valley. After retiring, he enjoyed travelling throughout the U.S.



In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Zelma B. Lucas, and a sister, Elizabeth Johnson. He is survived by Bonnie Reed of Stuarts Draft, his companion for 27 years and, more recently, his personal nurse. He is also survived by a sister, Ruby Rosen of Middlebrook; daughters Rhonda Donald and husband Bruce of Petersburg, and Kimberly Berry and husband Barth of Spring Hill; and five grandchildren: Geneva, Richard, Roy, Charlotte, and Molly Berry.



The family would like to thank the team at Legacy Hospice and Dr. Christopher Heck.



The family will receive friends at Coffman Funeral Home Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. A graveside service led by Pastor John Smith will be held on Saturday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Staunton at 3 p.m.









