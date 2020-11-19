Richard W. Fisher
Churchville - Richard Withrow Fisher, 89, husband of Bettie Ann (Bright) Fisher, of 292 Taliaferro Drive, died Wednesday (November 18, 2020) at his residence.
Born August 12, 1931 in Staunton, he was a son of the late Frank Briley Fisher, Sr. and Minnie Bell (Withrow) Fisher. Dick graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Dunsmore Business College. He was employed as an accountant for many years by Smith Transfer and then by Sheraton Hotel until retirement. He was a U. S. Airforce veteran and a member of Loch Willow Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Frank B. Fisher, Jr.; sister Jane Arbaugh; son-in-law Jerry Simmons; two nieces; two nephews; and a great-nephew. Surviving in addition to his wife, whom he married June 15, 1955, are daughters Suzanne Faith Simmons of Churchville and Beth Ann Bradley (Robert) of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren Laura Meadows (Steven) of Shenandoah, and Marshall Bradley and Emily Bradley, both of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren Hanna Knott and Madison Bradley; one nephew; one great-nephew; and a dear friend, Joe Taliaferro.
The private graveside service will be held in Green Hill Cemetery and will be broadcast on www.bearfuneralhome.com
at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Monday, November 23 in Bear Funeral Home. Mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols will be followed according to current COVID-19 guidelines.
The family is grateful for the care of the staff of Hospice of the Shenandoah and Dr. Michael Valente for their dedicated care.
Memorials may be directed to Loch Willow Presbyterian Church and earmarked for support of the Churchville Community Food Pantry, PO Box 85, Churchville, VA 24421.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com
.