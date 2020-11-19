1/
Richard W. Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard W. Fisher

Churchville - Richard Withrow Fisher, 89, husband of Bettie Ann (Bright) Fisher, of 292 Taliaferro Drive, died Wednesday (November 18, 2020) at his residence.

Born August 12, 1931 in Staunton, he was a son of the late Frank Briley Fisher, Sr. and Minnie Bell (Withrow) Fisher. Dick graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Dunsmore Business College. He was employed as an accountant for many years by Smith Transfer and then by Sheraton Hotel until retirement. He was a U. S. Airforce veteran and a member of Loch Willow Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Frank B. Fisher, Jr.; sister Jane Arbaugh; son-in-law Jerry Simmons; two nieces; two nephews; and a great-nephew. Surviving in addition to his wife, whom he married June 15, 1955, are daughters Suzanne Faith Simmons of Churchville and Beth Ann Bradley (Robert) of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren Laura Meadows (Steven) of Shenandoah, and Marshall Bradley and Emily Bradley, both of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren Hanna Knott and Madison Bradley; one nephew; one great-nephew; and a dear friend, Joe Taliaferro.

The private graveside service will be held in Green Hill Cemetery and will be broadcast on www.bearfuneralhome.com at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Monday, November 23 in Bear Funeral Home. Mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols will be followed according to current COVID-19 guidelines.

The family is grateful for the care of the staff of Hospice of the Shenandoah and Dr. Michael Valente for their dedicated care.

Memorials may be directed to Loch Willow Presbyterian Church and earmarked for support of the Churchville Community Food Pantry, PO Box 85, Churchville, VA 24421.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
(540) 337-7188
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bear Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved