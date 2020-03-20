Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Augusta Memorial Park
Richard W. Slagle


1949 - 2020
Richard W. Slagle Obituary
Richard W. Slagle

Staunton - Richard Wayne Slagle, 70, formerly of Wardensville, West Virginia passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his caregiver's residence in Staunton.

Mr. Slagle was born in Staunton, Virginia on September 11, 1949, the son of the late Aubrey Vaden and Frances Beatrice (Fitzgerald) Slagle.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Army serving our country for twenty-four years. He worked at Spring Creek Correctional Center and was retired from Western State Hospital, where he had worked as a night nurse.

Surviving are four sons, Charles Dwayne Slagle, Christopher Wayne Slagle, Curtis Lee Slagle, and Chad Richard Slagle; a daughter, Christina Ann Slagle; three sisters, Joyce Robare, Sandra Oxendine, and Hannah Licwinko; nine grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020
