Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Z. Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Z. Taylor Obituary
RICHARD Z TAYLOR

Staunton - Richard "Dick" Zane Taylor, 80, widower of Nancy Ann (Kesterson) Taylor, of Staunton, died January 30, 2020, in the Shenandoah Hospice House, Fishersville.

He was born April 14, 1939, in Augusta County, a son of the late James Benjamin and Dorothy (Sensabaugh) Taylor.

Mr. Taylor was involved in the family business, Taylor Amusements, for 35 years.

Prior to retirement, he was employed as a welder by DuPont with 35 years of service.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his North River Campground family. He also enjoyed winter trips to Florida with his wife.

In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Richard "Rick" Zane Taylor, II.

Family members include a daughter, Lynn Kimble of Staunton; four grandchildren, Jason and Tiffany Taylor, Zane Taylor (Kelly), Autumn Taylor, and Hunter Taylor; four great grandchildren, Jaiden, Kannon, Ashton, and Oaklynn; and three sisters-in-law, Sara Lee Helmick, Joyce Armstrong, and Sue Niday (Mike).

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Mr. Jim Sumner and Mr. Lewis Whitmer.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020,in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Augusta Regional S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -