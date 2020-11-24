Riley Floyd Wagner
Bridgewater - Riley Floyd Wagner, 81, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in his beloved home where he was born on Glade School Rd in Bridgewater.
Riley was born on July 28, 1939, the son of the late Bertha (Simmons) and Roscoe Wagner.
He dedicated his whole life to farming, first with beef and sheep followed by 57 years in the dairy industry. Farming was his passion and making hay was his pride and joy. He was a member of Pleasant View Lutheran Church in Staunton.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Barbara (Randolph) Wagner. They were united in marriage on Oct. 8, 1961.
Riley is also survived by two daughters, Amy Herman and husband, Lester, of Waynesboro, and Kara Mongold and husband, Brian, of Waynesboro; two sons, Jeff Wagner and wife, Leslie, of Mt. Solon, and Kirk Wagner and wife, Lori, of Bridgewater; eight grandchildren, Megan W. (Raymond) Webb, Holly Wagner and special friend, David Miller, Ben (Jayne) Wagner, Anna Wagner, Braden Herman and special friend Drew Shifflett, Ethan Herman, Garrett Mongold, and Ella Rose Mongold.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Simmons, and brother-in-law, William P. Simmons.
Family and friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime between 10 AM and 5 PM Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 to pay their respects and sign the guest register, or at the home anytime.
A graveside service will be conducted 1 PM Friday, Nov. 27th, at Pleasant View Lutheran Church Cemetery in Staunton, with Rev. Lester Kennedy officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heath Equipment Loan Program (HELP), 3925 Churchville Ave, Churchville, VA 24421.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com