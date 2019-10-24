Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Oaklawn Memory Gardens
Rita C. Vandevander

Rita C. Vandevander Obituary
Rita C. Vandevander

Staunton - Rita Carole (Williams) Vandevander, widow of William Herman "Bill" Vandevander of Thomas Street, Staunton, departed this life Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.

Mrs. Vandevander was born in Durbin, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Delbert Paul and Thelma (Ash) Williams.

Rita attended Estaline Valley Church of the Nazarene and retired from the Augusta County School System as a teacher. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and shopping.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry and Randy Williams; and two sisters, Sharon Eary and Paulette Belcher.

Rita is survived by a son, Jeffrey Vandevander and his wife Alice "Sissy" of Weyers Cave; a daughter, Kimberly Rathburn and her husband Philip of Staunton; a brother, Craig Williams and his wife Carolyn of Cowen, West Virginia; two sisters, Vickie McCourt of Ohio and Debra Hayhurst and her husband Harold of Cowen, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Zachary Vandevander and his wife Stefanie of Weyers Cave, Stephanie McCray and her husband Leland of Staunton, Jessica Vandevander of Olympia, Washington, and Ryan Rathburn and his wife Ashley of Lyndhurst; and six great-grandchildren, Lani Goggin, Peyton McCray, Finley McCray, Sydney Vandevander, Arlo McCray, and Kelby Rathburn.

A Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor Craig Williams.

At the request of Mrs. Vandevander, there will be no public viewing or visitation.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the , 3140 Chaparral Drive, Bldg. C Suite 106, Roanoke, Virginia 24018.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
