Rita Y. Haliburton
Harrisonburg - Rita Yvonne Haliburton, 49, a residence of Pleasant View Inc./Harrison House in Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
She was born on June 15, 1970 in Staunton to the late William F. Haliburton, III. and Mary F. (Gaines) Haliburton.
She previously attended Augusta Street United Methodist Church in Staunton before she moved to Harrisonburg.
She was preceded in death by her father; paternal grandparents, Frank, II. and Ollie Haliburton and maternal grandparents, Joseph, Sr. and Brownie Gaines.
She is survived by her mother; two sisters, Anita Haliburton and Terri Jenkins; numerous half siblings; two uncles, George Haliburton and Joseph Gaines, Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Augusta Street United Methodist Church. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540)886-2601/(540) 943-6938.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019