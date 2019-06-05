|
|
Robert A. Clinedinst
Staunton - Robert Alfred Clinedinst, 85, husband of Doris Ann (Backe) Clinedinst, of Staunton, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Augusta Health.
He was born September 28, 1933 in Augusta County, a son of the late Thomas Alfred and Kelsie Lee (Bartley) Clinedinst.
Mr. Clinedinst was a veteran of the Army National Guard with 19 years of service.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by John D. Eiland and was formerly employed by RC Cola.
Robert loved building bird houses and bird feeders and camping with his family. He also enjoyed driving the John D. Eiland antique truck in parades.
In addition to his wife, family includes two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert D. Clinedinst and Lorna Saunders of Staunton and Tom and Jane Clinedinst of Emporia; two daughters and a son-in-law, Debbie and Danny Bond of Charleston, SC and Kathy Dale and her partner, George Sanderson, of Stuarts Draft; a step-son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Joyce Ellinger of Hot Springs; two step-daughters, Terrian Ellinger and Thersea Miller both of Staunton; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Wayne Agnor of Staunton; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 18 great, great grandchildren; special friends, Hunter and George Bartley; and a special pet, Buffy.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 5 to June 8, 2019