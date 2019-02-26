Services
Robert Pendleton
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Staunton, VA
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Staunton, VA
Staunton - Robert Addison Pendleton, 86, widower of Betty J. Pendleton, of Staunton, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at King's Daughters' Community Health and Rehab Center.

He was born December 11, 1932 in Staunton, a son of the late Landon Randolph and Izetta (Walker) Pendleton.

Mr. Pendleton was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Prior to retirement, he was employed by Westinghouse.

He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and VFW Post 7814.

Family members include a son, Robert Crawford of Staunton; a brother, Landon Pendleton, Jr. of Staunton; and four grandchildren, Addison, Kalani, Kamil, and Za'siya.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday March 2, 2019 in Ebenezer Baptist Church by Pastor Michael A. Turner. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church and other times at the home of his cousin, 320 Woodlee Rd, Staunton, Va.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be directed to Ebenezer Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2308, Staunton, Va 24402.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019
