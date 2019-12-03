|
|
Robert A. Watson
Churchville - Robert Allen "Bob" Watson, 81, of Churchville, died Monday (December 2, 2019) in King's Daughters' Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born September 26, 1938 in New Stanton, Pa., he was a son of Hurley and Mildred (Ridenour) Watson. Bob graduated from Youngwood High School and was a U. S. Marine Corp veteran. He served many years with the Metropolitan Police Department, Washington DC, retiring as Police Sergeant. Bob's love of trout fishing brought him to to Churchville for his retirement years. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and the Churchville Ruritan Club where he served as a past president.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother. Surviving are his wife, Frances Louise "Fran" (Springer) Watson; three children, Jeffrey Watson and wife Carol of Burke, Va., Wendy Folen and husband Robert of Carlisle, Ill., and Carol Watson of Churchville; a sister, Virginia Nicolette of Irwin, Pa.; three grandsons, Thomas and Neil Watson, and Joseph Folen; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7 in St. Peter's Lutheran Church, officiated by the Rev. Rod Ronneberg. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Robert and Joseph Folen, Thomas and Neil Watson, and Chip and Mark Brill. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Churchville Ruritan Club.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bear Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, PO Box 303, Churchville, VA 24421.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019