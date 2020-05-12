Services
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
(540) 337-7188
Robert B. Trimble Obituary
Robert B. Trimble

Standardsville - Robert Burlington "Robbie" Trimble, 68, died Friday (May 8, 2020) in Grace Health and Rehab Center.

Born December 5, 1951 in Staunton, he was the son of the late Robert Lee and Anne Louise (Harris) Trimble. Robbie spent his childhood and much of his adult life in Crozet, and was a familiar face at Trimble's Cleaners in Crozet, which was owned and operated by his parents. He was a member of Tabor Presbyterian Church in Crozet.

He is survived by numerous cousins, including Robert L Campbell of Churchville, Mary Jane Frank, Joann Campbell and David Harris, all of Waynesboro, Joelyn Hepler of Atlanta, and Jackie Cushman of Thousand Oaks, Calif.

A private graveside service officiated by the Rev. John Peterson was held in Thornrose Cemetery, Staunton.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 12 to May 15, 2020
