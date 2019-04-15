|
|
Robert Craig Wilson
Charlottesville - Robert Craig Wilson, 94, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday April 11, 2019 at Rosewood Village Assisted Living. Born July 5, 1924 in Churchville, Virginia, he was the son of the late Willis and Vella Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Shirley P. Wilson, and siblings Sibyl Suran and Erskine Wilson.
He is survived by siblings Gwendolyn Mongold and Franklin Wilson as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Craig graduated from Churchville High School and attended Tulane University. Craig proudly served in the United States Navy where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant. After leaving the Navy Craig worked for and retired from ConAgra Foods after many years of service. The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the staff of Care is There and Rosewood Village Assisted Living for their love, support, and care.
A graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro, VA at 11 a.m. on Wednesday April 17, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Craig's memory to Albemarle County Fire Rescue 460 Stagecoach Road Suite F Charlottesville VA 22902.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.hillandwood.com .
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019