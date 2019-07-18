Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cornerstone Church of Augusta
1156 Tinkling Spring Road
Staunton, VA
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Cornerstone Church of Augusta
1156 Tinkling Spring Road
Staunton, VA
1952 - 2019
Staunton - Robert Dennis "Bob" Brown, 67, husband of Debbie Brown of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Mr. Brown was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on March 17, 1952, a son of the late Clarence Bell and Thelma (Bales) Brown.

Robert was a member of Cornerstone Church of Augusta and retired from the Department of Corrections, working in the Staunton and Augusta County facilities. He loved spending time at he and his brother's camp, "JimBobs", and was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Surviving in addition to his wife of forty-six years, is a daughter, Kristie Brown and a granddaughter, Trinity Brown; two brothers, Jim Brown and his wife Phyllis and Keith Brown and his wife Nancy, all of Staunton.

A Celebration of life service will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Cornerstone Church of Augusta by Pastor Brad Hanna.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Cornerstone Church of Augusta, 1156 Tinkling Spring Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 18 to July 21, 2019
