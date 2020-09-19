Robert E. Warren
Fishersville - Robert Edward Warren, 63, husband of Tammy (Cubbage) Warren of Goose Meadow Court, Fishersville, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his residence.
Robert was born in Staunton on November 30, 1956, the son of Bobbie Lee and Catherine (Shumate) Warren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Cashatt.
Surviving in addition to his wife of twenty-seven years, are two sons, Brad Warren (Nicole) of Verona and Robert Hinkle (Sara) of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Ashley Hinkle of Waynesboro; a grandson, Braxton Robert Warren; two sisters, Elizabeth Nutty (W.H.) of Staunton and Beverley Gibson (Jim) of Big Timber, Montana; brother-in-law, Drew Cashatt of Staunton; and extended family Jeff Cubbage (Loretta) of Bridgewater; Robin Lindsay (Jeff) of Harrisonburg; Sharon Manss (Tim) of McGaheysville; Henry Baker (Patricia) of Waynesboro; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was an avid golfer, enjoyed socializing, listening to music, and traveling. He had a special gift for loving others and enjoying life. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #680 and the Waynesboro Elks Lodge #2270.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by nephew, Ty Cashatt and Josh Shifflett.
In keeping with his wishes, Robert was cremated.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
A special thank you to Dr. Matthew Reilley of Charlottesville for guiding Robert through the last two years of his life journey, and all the special friends and family that constantly visited, supported, and loved him.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Augusta County Relay For Life
.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net