Robert Earl Via
Stuarts Draft - Robert Earl Via, 88, of Stuarts Draft, Va., passed away on April 30, 2020 in Stuarts Draft, Va.
Robert was born in Craigsville, Va. to William and Lettie Via on November 24, 1931. He married Elsie Humphreys on November 24, 1954 in Craigsville, Va. He worked for Smith Transfer in Verona, Va. until they closed and retired from Conagra in Crozet, Va. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Army. He was a faithful member of Rankin's Creek Worship Center where he served as an elder and treasurer. He also supported the Rankin's Creek Worship Center Food Bank. He enjoyed many years of attending baseball, softball, and basketball games to watch his sons and grandsons play. He was very proud of his children and was a faithful supporter for many years as they spread the gospel in song as the Singing Vias. He was a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be remembered as a godly man, that loved his family.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Via, his parents and several siblings.
Robert is survived by his children: Steven L. Via and his wife, Rhonda, Robert E. Via, Jr. and his wife, Brenda, Darrell G. Via and his wife, Penny, and beloved daughter Belinda Via; his sisters: Hilda Persinger, Brenda Hedrick, Shirley Furr, and; brother: Billy Via; grandchildren: Darren Via and his wife, Sara, Blake Via and his wife, Caroline, Seth Via, Matthew Via, Andrew Via, Nathan Via, Taylor Oberg and her husband, Dalton, Caleb Morris and his wife, Sarah, Heath Morris and his wife, Holly, Kaylen Via, and Ashling Via; great-grandchildren: Ayden Via, Kali McHaffa, Liam McHaffa, Abel Via, Harper Via, Luca Via, Emeryson Oberg, Peyton Morris, Isabella Morris, and Alaric Morris.
A private family graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Honorary Pallbearers will be all of the grandsons.
Memorials may be given to Rankin's Creek Worship Center or the Hospice of Shenandoah.
The Via family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of Shenandoah and special nurses, Jenn and Ariel.
A special thank you to daddy's "little girl", Belinda. Your brothers are so thankful for the love and care that you gave dad, all of your life, and especially during his last days on this earth.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published in The News Leader from May 1 to May 4, 2020