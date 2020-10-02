Robert Edgar Furr
Henrico - Robert Edgar "Bob" Furr, 72, of Stembridge Court, Henrico, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Furr was born in Staunton, Virginia on June 8, 1948, a son of Eva (Nutty) Furr and the late Elwood H. Furr.
Bob was an avid golfer, taking every opportunity to play with his close friend Roscoe Irving. He also enjoyed attending NASCAR races and football games with his nephews, Tim Talley and Terry Lafon. Mr. Furr had a tremendous work ethic which allowed him to be a leading car salesman with every dealership that he worked at. He loved his time with Augusta Dodge and Jeep, where he was the used car manager for ten years, receiving the Salesman of the Year Award multiple times. Following his retirement, Robert partnered and worked with his son at Ace Cleaning and Restoration. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a smile always on his face and a willingness to help his many friends and family.
Bob had a love for animals, especially his horse "Zanannaman" and grand-dog "Rosco".
In addition to his father, Mr. Furr was preceded in death by a brother, Gary "Pete" Furr, a sister, Linda Law and two brothers-in-law, Carl Talley and G. C. Ashby.
Surviving in addition to his mother, is a son, Matthew Furr; a daughter, Sonya Terrell and husband Byron; a brother, Elwood Furr and wife Becky; three sisters, Shirley Lafon and husband James, Nancy Talley and Judy Ashby; three grandchildren, Jordan Terrell and wife Tanya, Noah Terrell and Jonah Terrell; two great grandchildren, Callie and Teagan Terrell; and many nieces and nephews, that he cared a great deal for.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park by a nephew, Father Kirk Lafon.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net