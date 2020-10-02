1/1
Robert Edgar Furr
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Edgar Furr

Henrico - Robert Edgar "Bob" Furr, 72, of Stembridge Court, Henrico, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Furr was born in Staunton, Virginia on June 8, 1948, a son of Eva (Nutty) Furr and the late Elwood H. Furr.

Bob was an avid golfer, taking every opportunity to play with his close friend Roscoe Irving. He also enjoyed attending NASCAR races and football games with his nephews, Tim Talley and Terry Lafon. Mr. Furr had a tremendous work ethic which allowed him to be a leading car salesman with every dealership that he worked at. He loved his time with Augusta Dodge and Jeep, where he was the used car manager for ten years, receiving the Salesman of the Year Award multiple times. Following his retirement, Robert partnered and worked with his son at Ace Cleaning and Restoration. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a smile always on his face and a willingness to help his many friends and family.

Bob had a love for animals, especially his horse "Zanannaman" and grand-dog "Rosco".

In addition to his father, Mr. Furr was preceded in death by a brother, Gary "Pete" Furr, a sister, Linda Law and two brothers-in-law, Carl Talley and G. C. Ashby.

Surviving in addition to his mother, is a son, Matthew Furr; a daughter, Sonya Terrell and husband Byron; a brother, Elwood Furr and wife Becky; three sisters, Shirley Lafon and husband James, Nancy Talley and Judy Ashby; three grandchildren, Jordan Terrell and wife Tanya, Noah Terrell and Jonah Terrell; two great grandchildren, Callie and Teagan Terrell; and many nieces and nephews, that he cared a great deal for.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park by a nephew, Father Kirk Lafon.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved