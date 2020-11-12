1/1
Robert Edward Murray
1933 - 2020
Robert Edward Murray

Fort Defiance - Robert Edward Murray, 87, of Fort Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Murray was born on October 27, 1933 in Raleigh, NC and was a son of the late Roy Edward and Edna (Collins) Murray. An electrician by trade, Robert was an avid fisherman and loved his bird "Peach". He greatly enjoyed wood working and was always building something.

On November 1, 1957 he married the former Jessie Elizabeth Hartman, who preceded him in death on November 20, 2002.

Mr. Murray is survived by his children, Donnie Smith and wife Charlene of Sebring, FL, Ray Murray and wife Debbi of Fort Defiance; a daughter in law, Karen Murray of Lexington; siblings, Jack Murray, Jerry Murray, Donnie Murray, Delina Bridgers; grandchildren, Ray Murray II and girlfriend Amanda Stone, Cody Murray and girlfriend Tiffani Miller, Jill Hall, Dean Hall, Brett Hall, Keli Hall Rowsey; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Murray was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Murray II; and siblings, Bertha Harker, Roy Murray, Ray Murray, Dorothy Carroll, Ralph Murray and Marie Stephens.

All services will be held at a later date

Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.






Published in The News Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
5409498383
