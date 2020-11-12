Robert Edward Murray
Fort Defiance - Robert Edward Murray, 87, of Fort Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Murray was born on October 27, 1933 in Raleigh, NC and was a son of the late Roy Edward and Edna (Collins) Murray. An electrician by trade, Robert was an avid fisherman and loved his bird "Peach". He greatly enjoyed wood working and was always building something.
On November 1, 1957 he married the former Jessie Elizabeth Hartman, who preceded him in death on November 20, 2002.
Mr. Murray is survived by his children, Donnie Smith and wife Charlene of Sebring, FL, Ray Murray and wife Debbi of Fort Defiance; a daughter in law, Karen Murray of Lexington; siblings, Jack Murray, Jerry Murray, Donnie Murray, Delina Bridgers; grandchildren, Ray Murray II and girlfriend Amanda Stone, Cody Murray and girlfriend Tiffani Miller, Jill Hall, Dean Hall, Brett Hall, Keli Hall Rowsey; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Murray was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Murray II; and siblings, Bertha Harker, Roy Murray, Ray Murray, Dorothy Carroll, Ralph Murray and Marie Stephens.
All services will be held at a later date
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.