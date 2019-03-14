|
Robert Elmer Rowe
Raphine - Robert Elmer "Bobby" Rowe, 81, widower of Linda (Cullen) Rowe, went to be with his Lord and his loving wife, Linda on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Augusta Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.
Mr. Rowe was born March 25, 1937 in Lofton, Virginia, a son of the late Russell and Julia (Harvey) Rowe.
Bobby was a member of Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church and served in the United States Marine Corps. Bobby enjoyed Nascar and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Doyle and Ruth Locklear.
Mr. Rowe is survived by a son, Rob Rowe; daughter, Terri Smallwood; sister, Rosalee Miller; four grandchildren, Travis Smallwood, Corey Smallwood, Lacey Rowe, and Lexie Rowe; four great-grandchildren, Allie Smallwood, Micah Smallwood, Emma Smallwood, and Wyatt Smallwood; and a number of nieces and nephews
A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church by Pastor Corey Smallwood and Pastor Joey Locklear. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Active pallbearers will be Danny Doyle, D.W. Miller, Jeffrey Marks, Lee Smallwood, Travis Smallwood, and Junior Rowe.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019