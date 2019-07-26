|
Robert Eugene Shelton
Staunton - Robert Eugene "Bob" Shelton, 81, husband of Norma Jean Shelton, of Staunton passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Shelton was born in Bergoo, West Virginia on September 13, 1937 the son of the late Orval and Irene (Davis) Shelton.
Bob served his country in the United States Navy and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was the proud owner of S & S Machine Shop in Staunton from 1978 until 1998.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Bucan.
In addition to his wife of 60 years Bob is survived by three sons, Robert Shelton and Donna of Roanoke, Mike Shelton and his wife Cheryl of Churchville, and Ryan Shelton and his wife Lisa of Staunton; a step-daughter, Patty Clevenger and her husband Jerry of Summerville, West Virginia; four sisters, Vera Knotts and her husband Mattthew of Akron, Ohio, Norma Blake of New Florence, Pennsylvania, and Cora Lee Cook and her husband Bruce of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Morris Bucan of Wheeling, West Virginia; grandchildren, Megan Shelton, Holly Shelton, Jake Shelton, Joe Shelton, Laurel Shelton, Patric Shelton, Jesse Folkenfilk, Emma Baker, Hannah Smith, John Pat Johnson, and Jamie Ann Johnson; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Bob's memory, to the Staunton Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from July 26 to July 29, 2019