Robert F. Bragg
Churchville - Robert Frederick Bragg died Monday, June 22, 2020.
Born January 30, 1957 in Staunton, he was a son of Earl and Annie Jones Bragg.
He was a self-employed carpenter. He is survived by daughter Dawn Marie Bragg; brother Hank Bragg, sister Tamara Flavin, grandson Evan Bragg, niece Tonya Hart, and great-nephew Brandon Hart.
No public services are planned at this time.
Churchville - Robert Frederick Bragg died Monday, June 22, 2020.
Born January 30, 1957 in Staunton, he was a son of Earl and Annie Jones Bragg.
He was a self-employed carpenter. He is survived by daughter Dawn Marie Bragg; brother Hank Bragg, sister Tamara Flavin, grandson Evan Bragg, niece Tonya Hart, and great-nephew Brandon Hart.
No public services are planned at this time.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.