Robert F. Bragg



Churchville - Robert Frederick Bragg died Monday, June 22, 2020.



Born January 30, 1957 in Staunton, he was a son of Earl and Annie Jones Bragg.



He was a self-employed carpenter. He is survived by daughter Dawn Marie Bragg; brother Hank Bragg, sister Tamara Flavin, grandson Evan Bragg, niece Tonya Hart, and great-nephew Brandon Hart.



No public services are planned at this time.









