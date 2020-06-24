Robert F. Bragg
1957 - 2020
Robert F. Bragg

Churchville - Robert Frederick Bragg died Monday, June 22, 2020.

Born January 30, 1957 in Staunton, he was a son of Earl and Annie Jones Bragg.

He was a self-employed carpenter. He is survived by daughter Dawn Marie Bragg; brother Hank Bragg, sister Tamara Flavin, grandson Evan Bragg, niece Tonya Hart, and great-nephew Brandon Hart.

No public services are planned at this time.




Published in The News Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
