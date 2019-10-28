Services
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
(540) 337-7188
Robert F. Driver

Churchville - Robert Franklin "Bob" Driver, 75, of Churchville, died Saturday (October 26, 2019) in Philipsburg, Montana as the result of a vehicle accident.

He was the son of the late Cletus Henry and Aleta (Baylor) Driver. A life-long farmer, he raised beef cattle and was particularly proud of his black sheep. He was an avid outdoorsman, and traveled to his Montana home regularly to fish, and to hunt mule deer and elk. He enjoyed encouraging and supporting the students of the Buffalo Gap FFA.

Surviving are his wife, Hattie Mae (Bosserman) Driver, whom he married December 4, 1982; an aunt, Virginia Layman of Bridgewater; cousins, Virginia Craig, Jane White, Sue Durham, Helen Gibbons, Paula Gibbons, Roger Driver, Elizabeth Taylor, William Baylor, and Barbara Bell; a special hunting buddy, Bill Ballew of Montana; and his Churchville breakfast/gossip club friends.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2 in Union Church Cemetery, officiated by Mrs. Lisa Craig.

Active pallbearers will be Carl Craig, Mike Nickell, Steven Craig, Thomas Taylor, Michael Craig, Tom White, Dwight Swope and George Marshall.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Bear Funeral Home, and other times at the residence.

Memorials may be directed to the Buffalo Gap FFA, 1800 Buffalo Gap Hwy., Swoope, VA 24479.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
