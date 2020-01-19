|
|
Robert Fitzgerald, Jr
Robert Wesley Fitzgerald, Jr., 41, beloved husband of Angie (Smith) Fitzgerald, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main Street, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
