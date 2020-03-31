|
Robert H. Lucas III
Staunton - Robert Howard "Lou" Lucas, III, 60, of Staunton, received the promise of the resurrection on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his sister's residence in Stuarts Draft.
He was born March 26, 1960, in Staunton, a son of Robert H. Lucas II and Peggy Sutphin Cournow.
He was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, Class of 1978.
He worshipped at Calvary United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Shannon M. Lucas of Charlestown, West Virginia; a daughter, Stacey L. Bosserman (Kevin) of Churchville; grandchildren, Sadie and Jase Nuckolls of Churchville; and his siblings, Kimberly L. Dean (Russ) of Stuarts Draft, Angela L. DeBeaugrine (Joe) of Blythewood, South Carolina, Tony Lucas (Helena) of Harrisburg, North Carolina, Thomas Lucas (Tina) of Blythewood, South Carolina, Tami L. Kalick (Howard) of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Karen C. Merica (Tom) of Mountpelier.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Robert Howard and Evelyn Price Lucas, formerly of Staunton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477 or to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
A private graveside service will be held with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020