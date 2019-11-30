|
|
Robert H. Wease
Staunton - Colonel Robert Houston Wease of Staunton died peacefully at home on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Born in Lincolnton, NC on August 29, 1932, Bob was the son of C. C. Wease and Annie Mae Schrum Wease. He is survived by his wife Mary Alice Heavner Wease, son Timothy Dmitri Wease, daughter Allyson Wease Watkins (Jim), and grandchildren Mary Margaret Watkins, Alexandra Claire Wease, and Robert Wease Watkins. He is also survived by his twin brother James Hugh Wease (Cynthia), and brother William Louie Wease (Lois).
Bob served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War, and graduated from East Carolina College. He dedicated his life to teaching, 20 years at Staunton Military Academy, and 33 years at Fishburne Military School. Bob's devotion and care for his cadets was absolute. His fairness, deliberate manner, and quiet and civil demeanor commanded attention and respect, and he touched the lives and shaped the character of countless thousands of young men. His influence and legacy will be enjoyed for many, many years to come.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Staunton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Staunton Military Academy Alumni Foundation, Fishburne Military School, or the Gypsy Hill Park Campaign.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019