Robert Ingram
Craigsville - Robert Earl "Bobby" "Ponch" Ingram, 78, of Craigsville, Virginia passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Shenandoah House in Fishersville, Virginia.
He was born March 11, 1941 in Craigsville, Virginia, the son of the late John Earl Ingram and Anna Mae Lumsden Ingram.
Bobby was formerly employed with Stillwater in Craigsville.
He was a member of Peoples Baptist Church, and a lover of the outdoors and Nascar.
Bobby is survived by a special friend & caregiver, Audra Buzzard of Craigsville; a brother, Larry Ingram & wife Barbara of Craigsville; a sister-in-law, Tilly Ingram of Augusta Springs, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Roger and Jack Ingram.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at Peoples Baptist Church with Pastor Claude Williams officiating. Interment will be in Craigsville Community Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Craigsville Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Craigsville Rescue Squad.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020