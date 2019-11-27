Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
Robert J. Baldwin Jr.


1941 - 2019
Robert J. Baldwin Jr. Obituary
Robert J. Baldwin, Jr.

Staunton - Ret. MSgt. Robert Johnson "Bob" Baldwin, Jr., 78, husband of Norma Kay (Ellis) Ralston Baldwin of Clemmer Lane, Staunton passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, will announce complete arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
