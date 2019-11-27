|
Robert J. Baldwin, Jr.
Staunton - Ret. MSgt. Robert Johnson "Bob" Baldwin, Jr., 78, husband of Norma Kay (Ellis) Ralston Baldwin of Clemmer Lane, Staunton passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, will announce complete arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019