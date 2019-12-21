|
|
Robert J. Blackburn, Jr.
Staunton - Robert James "Bob" Blackburn, Jr., 87, husband of Annette (Spitler) Blackburn of 752 Old Greenville Road passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Blackburn, Jr. was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on October 27, 1932, the son of the late Robert James, Sr. and Virginia Rife (Driver) Blackburn.
Bob was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, the American Legion Post #13, Staunton, D.C. Grotto Club, and the Augusta County Railroad Museum. He was a Scout Master, he enjoyed caving, woodworking and building models.
Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty years is a son, David Hunter Blackburn of Staunton; a sister, Cathy B. Mauck and her husband B. William of Luray; and two nephews, Robert and Jonathan Mauck.
A service will be announced at a later date.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Legion Post #13, 357 Cedar Green Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401, the Augusta County Railroad Museum, 90 Lee Jackson Hwy. Suite 124, Staunton, Virginia 24401, or Calvary United Methodist Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Hwy., Stuarts Draft, Virginia 24477.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019