Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Blackburn Jr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Blackburn Jr. Obituary
Robert J. Blackburn, Jr.

Staunton - Robert James "Bob" Blackburn, Jr., 87, husband of Annette (Spitler) Blackburn of 752 Old Greenville Road passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.

A Celebration of life will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Calvary United Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft by Pastor David Vaughn.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -