|
|
Robert J. Blackburn, Jr.
Staunton - Robert James "Bob" Blackburn, Jr., 87, husband of Annette (Spitler) Blackburn of 752 Old Greenville Road passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Calvary United Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft by Pastor David Vaughn.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019