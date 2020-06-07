Robert L. (Buddy) Blose, Sr.
Fishersville - Robert L. (Buddy) Blose, Sr., 91, of Fishersville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home. He was born April 19, 1929 in Elkton, the son of the late Beulah Esmer Blose.
Buddy served in the U. S. Army from 1951 to 1953, during the Korean Conflict; he was stationed in Germany. He retired from Westinghouse, McQuay in 1989, after 34 years of service. For 8 years he worked for DuPont Corporation in Grottoes. He was the previous owner of Brooks Restaurant and owner/operator of the Waffle Inn in Verona. Buddy was a member of the Eagles, the Moose, a former member of Kiwanis and a Lifetime member of the VFW.
He was a loving father and grandfather and a caring person who was always doing things for others. He enjoyed being a lifetime learner and an avid reader and he loved all new gadgets. In his younger years he loved gardening. Buddy was very positive about life and truly enjoyed cooking.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Augusta Health-Hospice of the Shenandoah and to a special caregiver, Phyllis Harris.
In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his wife, Madlyn Shifflett Blose, whom he married on Augusta 15, 1953 and his brother, Curtis Warfield Blose.
He is survived by his three children, Carolyn Landram of Lyndhurst, Vanessa Myers of Staunton and Robert (Bobby) Blose, Jr. and his wife, Tina of Verona; his grandchildren, Wayne Myers, Jr. and wife Jenny of Waynesboro, Genny Rogers and husband, Dustin of Lyndhurst, Lisa Crouch and husband, Tony of Pennsylvania and Josh and Kayla Mayberry of Staunton; his great-grandchildren, Rachel Myers, Annalyn Rogers and Darian Rogers; and number of nieces and nephews and special friends, Jerry and Faye Wimer of Virginia Beach.
Graveside services, with Military Honors, will be held at 2:00 P. M., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Oak Lawn Memory Gardens, Staunton conducted by The Rev. Gayle Thornberry.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1920 Medical Ave., Ste H, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville is serving the family.
Fishersville - Robert L. (Buddy) Blose, Sr., 91, of Fishersville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home. He was born April 19, 1929 in Elkton, the son of the late Beulah Esmer Blose.
Buddy served in the U. S. Army from 1951 to 1953, during the Korean Conflict; he was stationed in Germany. He retired from Westinghouse, McQuay in 1989, after 34 years of service. For 8 years he worked for DuPont Corporation in Grottoes. He was the previous owner of Brooks Restaurant and owner/operator of the Waffle Inn in Verona. Buddy was a member of the Eagles, the Moose, a former member of Kiwanis and a Lifetime member of the VFW.
He was a loving father and grandfather and a caring person who was always doing things for others. He enjoyed being a lifetime learner and an avid reader and he loved all new gadgets. In his younger years he loved gardening. Buddy was very positive about life and truly enjoyed cooking.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Augusta Health-Hospice of the Shenandoah and to a special caregiver, Phyllis Harris.
In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his wife, Madlyn Shifflett Blose, whom he married on Augusta 15, 1953 and his brother, Curtis Warfield Blose.
He is survived by his three children, Carolyn Landram of Lyndhurst, Vanessa Myers of Staunton and Robert (Bobby) Blose, Jr. and his wife, Tina of Verona; his grandchildren, Wayne Myers, Jr. and wife Jenny of Waynesboro, Genny Rogers and husband, Dustin of Lyndhurst, Lisa Crouch and husband, Tony of Pennsylvania and Josh and Kayla Mayberry of Staunton; his great-grandchildren, Rachel Myers, Annalyn Rogers and Darian Rogers; and number of nieces and nephews and special friends, Jerry and Faye Wimer of Virginia Beach.
Graveside services, with Military Honors, will be held at 2:00 P. M., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Oak Lawn Memory Gardens, Staunton conducted by The Rev. Gayle Thornberry.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1920 Medical Ave., Ste H, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.