Dr. Robert L. "Bob" Dillard
Reno, NV - Dr. Robert L. "Bob" Dillard 85, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Reno, NV. Born November 17, 1933, to George Perkins Dillard and Ruth Dennis Dillard in Springfield, MO. Bob was a University of Nevada Reno Professor of Speech Communication & Theater Emeritus, former Director of Theatre and founder of the Nevada Repertory Company, outstanding director of dozens of memorable stage productions, and mentor to legions of theatre students in over forty years of teaching. Preceded in death by a brother, George Richard (Dick) Dillard, nephew Rick Dillard, survived by nephew Steve (Gena) Dillard, niece Susan (Jan) Dillard, sister-in-law LaUna "Lee" Dillard,
As per Bob's request, there will be no memorial or celebration of life. However, the many friends, former students, fellow UNR Theater faculty, and his family members will deeply miss his wit, wry smile, and loving concern.
Internment: Danforth Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
Published in The News Leader from June 1 to June 4, 2019