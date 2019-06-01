Services
Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial
616 S Wells Ave
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 324-4611
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert L. "Bob" Dillard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Robert L. "Bob" Dillard Obituary
Dr. Robert L. "Bob" Dillard

Reno, NV - Dr. Robert L. "Bob" Dillard 85, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Reno, NV. Born November 17, 1933, to George Perkins Dillard and Ruth Dennis Dillard in Springfield, MO. Bob was a University of Nevada Reno Professor of Speech Communication & Theater Emeritus, former Director of Theatre and founder of the Nevada Repertory Company, outstanding director of dozens of memorable stage productions, and mentor to legions of theatre students in over forty years of teaching. Preceded in death by a brother, George Richard (Dick) Dillard, nephew Rick Dillard, survived by nephew Steve (Gena) Dillard, niece Susan (Jan) Dillard, sister-in-law LaUna "Lee" Dillard,

As per Bob's request, there will be no memorial or celebration of life. However, the many friends, former students, fellow UNR Theater faculty, and his family members will deeply miss his wit, wry smile, and loving concern.

Internment: Danforth Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
Published in The News Leader from June 1 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial
Download Now