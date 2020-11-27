1/1
Robert L. Wenger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Wenger

Staunton - Bobby went to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, at Brookdale.

He was born on January 27, 1931 at home to Angeline Link and Joseph Lewis Wenger on York Hill Farm on Franks Mill Road. He grew up on the farm and lovingly worked on it as long as he was able.

He was a graduate of Bridgewater College (B.S.) and Madison College (M.S.).

He taught at Wilson Memorial High School for 30 years. He said that everything at Wilson ended in 8. He was in the first Wilson graduating class in 1948. He started teaching at Wilson in 1958. He retired from Wilson in 1988.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Margaret Ann Masincupp; and a sister, Jenny Fitzgerald.

Ann and Bobby had four children; Keith (Janice), Teresa (Joel) Salatin, Bruce (Angela), and Mark (Susan). He has nine grandchildren; Kelli Dunkum (Logan), Kyle Wenger, Daniel (Sheri) Salatin, Rachel Salatin, Josh and Matt Wenger, and Holly, Megan, and John Mark Wenger. He has five great grandchildren; Travis, Andrew, and Lauryn Salatin and Maggie and Reagan Dunkum.

He is also survived by two sisters; Mildred Almarode (Randal) and Carolyn Halloran.

In 1990, he married Evelyn Sue Bowman Wiggins.

Bobby was an active member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church until his marriage to Sue, when he joined her as a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Pleasant View Lutheran Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church by Pastor Jesse Moffitt.

Friends may call at Henry Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 1512 Churchville Avenue, Staunton.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
We are sending our deepest condolences. Mr Wenger was a awesome gentleman. Always enjoyed talking with him. I have a lot of memories of him at the farm. May God Bless and protect all of you in the coming days. Prayers for comfort and healing in the coming days. Sending our love and hugs.
STEVEN and Donna BAZZREA
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved